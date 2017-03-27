 
Destiny 2 Revealed

[Mar 27, 2017, 5:41 pm ET]

The Destiny Twitter feed now offers a Destiny 2 logo. What appeared to be marketing materials for the shooter sequel appeared last week showing a September 8th release date, and while this does not confirm or deny their legitimacy, the logo does match the logo in the leak. There is also no new information to support or deny speculation the sequel will come to PCs as well as consoles. Thanks GameInformer.

