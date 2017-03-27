Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition Countdown?

|
Trent Oster on tweets about the Plan Escape website, but he can't fool us, as that also spells Planescape. What's there right now is a countdown timer that looks like it will hit zero in just under 24 hours, at about 5:00 pm EDT tomorrow. The Escapist speculates this is an indication that Beamdog is probably going to announce a remastered version of Planescape: Torment. The strengthen their case by showing clues that spell out "PSTEE," which they note could represent Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition. Sounds legit, but either way it looks like we'll find out soon enough.
