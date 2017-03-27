PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Earns $11M

|
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS showed up as the bestselling title on this week's Steam Top 10 just three days after the early access release of the last-man standing shooter. Bluehole explains what happened, announcing the game earned more than $11 million in that span, boasting a peak of more than 67,000 concurrent users. Here's word on the game's rousing initial success:
