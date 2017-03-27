 
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Earns $11M

[Mar 27, 2017, 5:41 pm ET] - 10 Comments

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS showed up as the bestselling title on this week's Steam Top 10 just three days after the early access release of the last-man standing shooter. Bluehole explains what happened, announcing the game earned more than $11 million in that span, boasting a peak of more than 67,000 concurrent users. Here's word on the game's rousing initial success:

Bluehole and Brendan Greene (aka PLAYERUNKNOWN) are proud to release details from their successful launch of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS on Steam Early Access. Currently holding strong as the number one seller on Steam, the game has earned more than eleven million dollars in revenue in just three days with more than 67,000 concurrent users (simultaneous active players).

As the first standalone Battle Royale experience from the creator of the genre, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS is number one on Twitch’s charts, boasting more than 150,000 viewers at a given time. The game has been featured on more than 3,600 streams since its launch on March 23, 2017.

A last-man-standing shooter, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS drops players on a realistic 8 x 8 km island with visuals that show off Unreal Engine 4’s capabilities. Starting with nothing, they must fight to locate weapons, vehicles and supplies as they strive to be the lone survivor.

