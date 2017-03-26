 
StarCraft Remastered Announced; Original Game Going Free

[Mar 26, 2017, 12:23 pm ET] - 16 Comments

The StarCraft website officially announces StarCraft Remastered, following some hints that an updated version of the real-time strategy game was in the offing. There is an announcement trailer looking at the game's history and showing off how it looks remastered in glorious 4K resolution, and concluding with word to expect this in the summer. In addition to remastered graphics, the new version of the game will also include revised dialogue and audio and Blizzard friends and matchmaking. As explained in this forum thread, the original version of the game will be offered for free after the release of the remastered version, which will be a premium upgrade you can purchase, also noting that the SD and 4K versions will be able to play with each other. Here's more on the plan:

StarCraft® Remastered upgrades the essential sci-fi strategy experience from beginning to end. Welcome back to the original game and its award-winning expansion, StarCraft: Brood War.

We’ve remastered our units, buildings, and environments, improved game audio, and broadened our supported resolutions. Illustrated interludes bring the struggles and victories of heroes like Artanis, Fenix, Tassadar, Raynor and Kerrigan to life like never before. Most importantly, the strategy gameplay that StarCraft perfected years ago remains unchanged.

