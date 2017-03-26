Out of the Blue

Went to a local barbeque last night for some vittles. MrsBlue and I ambitiously chose the "Pig-nick" off the menu, which was an assortment of main courses and sides. The way this is billed is "too much for one, and enough for two," so it's intended for sharing. As it turned out, we think this may have been intended for two families, not two people, as it seems we had more leftovers when we were done that we had food to start with.