Upcoming one-time events:
Fort Collins, CO 03/24

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Mar 26, 2017, 12:23 pm ET] - 15 Comments

Went to a local barbeque last night for some vittles. MrsBlue and I ambitiously chose the "Pig-nick" off the menu, which was an assortment of main courses and sides. The way this is billed is "too much for one, and enough for two," so it's intended for sharing. As it turned out, we think this may have been intended for two families, not two people, as it seems we had more leftovers when we were done that we had food to start with.

BBQ Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Burning Wheels Showdown.
Science: 'Supermassive' black hole rocketing through space at five million miles an hour, Nasa reveals.
Media: My face is EXHAUSTED - Mass Effect Andromeda.
Drone Footage Of Explosions At Ammunition Warehouse.
So there's this construction site...
I had no idea cats liked bread this much. Show us your WAR FACE!
Follow-up: Westworld Creators Reveal Which Host Was the First to Use Free Will.
The Funnies: Dilbert.

