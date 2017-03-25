Call of Duty: WWII Images?

|
Charlie INTEL reports a rumor of plans for the next Call of Duty game, saying his will be Call of Duty: WWII, marking the franchises return to its original World War II setting. This is not too shocking, since just last month Activision Blizzard said this would happen. The images are in this video found through reddit. The clip includes some extemporaneous rambling and what are said to be marketing materials for the game. The story of where these all came from sounds fishy, but the images look pretty legit, so we'll see where all this leads. Thanks DSOGaming.
