Out of the Blue

[Mar 25, 2017, 2:20 pm ET] - 21 Comments

AP stylebook now allows the "singular they" in some instances. I got excited over some semi-official approval of a gender-neutral pronoun, but this is apparently only for cases where the subject identifies with neither gender. That's all well and good, but English still could use a gender-neutral pronoun for other cases, and I will continue to use "they" or "them" for the purpose until we get one, even if its technically incorrect. If anyone has a problem with that, they can come and see me.

Grammatical Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Sherlock Has a Clue.
Media: JUSTICE LEAGUE - Official Trailer 1.
Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Google's Questions.
If "Real People" Commercials Were Real Life - CHEVY Awards.

Out of the Blue
