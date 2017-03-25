Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
AP stylebook now allows the "singular they" in some instances. I got excited over some semi-official approval of a gender-neutral pronoun, but this is apparently only for cases where the subject identifies with neither gender. That's all well and good, but English still could use a gender-neutral pronoun for other cases, and I will continue to use "they" or "them" for the purpose until we get one, even if its technically incorrect. If anyone has a problem with that, they can come and see me.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 25 March 2017, 22:02.
Chatbear Announcements.