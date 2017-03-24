 
Star Citizen Year Five

[Mar 24, 2017, 6:09 pm ET] - 48 Comments

Without reference to delays, the Roberts Space Industries website announces the kickoff of Year Five of the Star Citizen development subscriber program. Here's word:

We are kicking off the Year Five of the Star Citizen development subscriber program! Becoming a subscriber gives you access to exclusive perks. Each month you can look forward to a new behind-the-scenes issue of our digital magazine Jump Point and a piece of digital flair to decorate your hangar with, as well as the ability to test fly different loaner ships like the Starfarer, Gladius and Sabre. Subscribers also receive merchandise discounts, coupons (after every 12 months of accumulated subscription time) and access to exclusive digital sales, as well as the chance to submit questions for our shows!

Additionally, if you become a subscriber before April 17th, you’ll receive a special piece of bonus flair; a Big Bennys vending machine to decorate your hangar with! This flair will be distributed to all active subscribers on April 18, 2017.

Due to popular demand, we’ll also be offering a physical edition of Jump Point Volume 3 in the coming months. Subscribers will be the first to have a chance to purchase this at exclusive discounted price. If you’re a subscriber, keep an eye on the Den for additional updates on this in the near future.

You can find more details about becoming a subscriber here!.

