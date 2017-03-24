Star Citizen Year Five

Without reference to delays, the
Roberts Space Industries website
announces the kickoff of Year Five of the
Star Citizen
development subscriber program. Here's word:
We are
kicking off the Year Five of the Star Citizen development subscriber program!
Becoming a subscriber gives you access to exclusive perks. Each month you can
look forward to a new behind-the-scenes issue of our digital magazine Jump Point
and a piece of digital flair to decorate your hangar with, as well as the
ability to test fly different loaner ships like the Starfarer, Gladius and
Sabre. Subscribers also receive merchandise discounts, coupons (after every 12
months of accumulated subscription time) and access to exclusive digital sales,
as well as the chance to submit questions for our shows!
Additionally, if you become a subscriber before April 17th, you’ll receive a
special piece of bonus flair; a Big Bennys vending machine to decorate your
hangar with! This flair will be distributed to all active subscribers on April
18, 2017.
Due to popular demand, we’ll also be offering a physical edition of Jump
Point Volume 3 in the coming months. Subscribers will be the first to have a
chance to purchase this at exclusive discounted price. If you’re a subscriber,
keep an eye on the
Den for additional updates on this in the near future.
You can find more details about
becoming a
subscriber here!.