Vikings – Wolves of Midgard Released

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard is now available in North America
on Steam, offering an
action/RPG with some Norse flavor. The release includes the Windows version, but
OS X and Linux editions are to follow down the road.
This release trailer
shows off some gameplay, and here's what you should know about the release:
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard will transport you to the Shores of Midgard,
a world based on the mythology and history of the Vikings. Battle the fearsome
Jotan, hordes of terrifying undead monstrosities and other myriad beasts of
Ragnarok, either on your own or by teaming up with a friend via the online co-op
multiplayer mode. Master mighty weapons, including sword and shield, two-handed
hammers, dual-wielded axes and swift bows. Earn blood in battle to offer in
tribute to the Gods in order to acquire and enhance devastating Spell Powers and
other special unlockables. As well as the regular story mode (and New Game+),
players can also test their mettle in the ‘Trials of the Gods’ – a special
challenge mode that rewards the best warriors with special equipment and runes.
Features of Vikings – Wolves of Midgard:
Fantasy Meets Nordic Mythology: Travel the
realms of earthly Midgard, freezing Niflheim and boiling Balheim, either as
a fierce Viking warrior or merciless shieldmaiden.
The Deadly Fimbulwinter: Withstand the
deathly colds and protect yourself from exposure to nature’s wrath in order
to survive.
Tribute to the Gods: Collect blood from
fallen enemies and sacrifice it at the altar to gain gifts from the Gods to
enhance your powers.
Berserker Rage: Let your anger take hold by
activating Rage Mode to overwhelm your enemies in bloodthirsty combat.
The art of combat: Perfect your skills with
each weapon to unlock their true potential, including swords, bows and
spell-powered canes.
The Power of the Gods: Make the abilities
of the Gods your own by equipping power-infused amulets, like the Talismans
of Thor or Loki. Put your new skills to the test by competing in the Trials
of the Gods to earn further rewards.
Teamwork: Team up with a friend and journey
to the Shores of Midgard together in an epic two-player online co-op mode.
Choose between four difficulty levels to suit your skills and talents. Do
you dare attempt the unrelenting hardcore mode?
The Clan of Wolves: Restore and rebuild
your village and lead your clan to glory. Upgrade buildings such as
weaponsmith, armorer, runesmith, and mead hall to unlock more content and
better equipment.
Legendary Weapons: Gather the scattered
fragments of mythical weapons and armors to take on the most fearsome
creatures of the realms.
A Class of its Own: Become even more
powerful in the next life by attempting New Game+, and push your Viking
warrior or shieldmaiden to their limit.
Destructible Environments: Utilize your
surroundings by burying your foes under falling rocks or pushing them off
high cliffs.