Vikings – Wolves of Midgard Released

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard will transport you to the Shores of Midgard, a world based on the mythology and history of the Vikings. Battle the fearsome Jotan, hordes of terrifying undead monstrosities and other myriad beasts of Ragnarok, either on your own or by teaming up with a friend via the online co-op multiplayer mode. Master mighty weapons, including sword and shield, two-handed hammers, dual-wielded axes and swift bows. Earn blood in battle to offer in tribute to the Gods in order to acquire and enhance devastating Spell Powers and other special unlockables. As well as the regular story mode (and New Game+), players can also test their mettle in the ‘Trials of the Gods’ – a special challenge mode that rewards the best warriors with special equipment and runes.



Features of Vikings – Wolves of Midgard:

Fantasy Meets Nordic Mythology: Travel the realms of earthly Midgard, freezing Niflheim and boiling Balheim, either as a fierce Viking warrior or merciless shieldmaiden.

The Deadly Fimbulwinter: Withstand the deathly colds and protect yourself from exposure to nature’s wrath in order to survive.

Tribute to the Gods: Collect blood from fallen enemies and sacrifice it at the altar to gain gifts from the Gods to enhance your powers.

Berserker Rage: Let your anger take hold by activating Rage Mode to overwhelm your enemies in bloodthirsty combat.

The art of combat: Perfect your skills with each weapon to unlock their true potential, including swords, bows and spell-powered canes.

The Power of the Gods: Make the abilities of the Gods your own by equipping power-infused amulets, like the Talismans of Thor or Loki. Put your new skills to the test by competing in the Trials of the Gods to earn further rewards.

Teamwork: Team up with a friend and journey to the Shores of Midgard together in an epic two-player online co-op mode. Choose between four difficulty levels to suit your skills and talents. Do you dare attempt the unrelenting hardcore mode?

The Clan of Wolves: Restore and rebuild your village and lead your clan to glory. Upgrade buildings such as weaponsmith, armorer, runesmith, and mead hall to unlock more content and better equipment.

Legendary Weapons: Gather the scattered fragments of mythical weapons and armors to take on the most fearsome creatures of the realms.

A Class of its Own: Become even more powerful in the next life by attempting New Game+, and push your Viking warrior or shieldmaiden to their limit.

Destructible Environments: Utilize your surroundings by burying your foes under falling rocks or pushing them off high cliffs.