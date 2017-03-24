 
Battle Brothers Released

[Mar 24, 2017, 6:09 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Battle Brothers is now available on Steam after a very successful early access run for this tactical, turn-based role-playing game. A look at the game and its story can be found in a brand-new launch trailer. Here's word on what to expect:

Battle Brothers sends players to an open medieval low-fantasy world in which they are tasked to lead a band of up to twenty mercenaries, each coming with individual skills and properties. With this company of ‘battle brothers’ they explore a dynamically generated worldmap. By taking contracts, hunting for treasures and fighting numerous battles band members improve skills, gain experience points and new abilities. In the complex combat mode the strong AI opponents can only be overcome if players make good use of their mercenaries’ individual strengths and the particular terrain of the battle ground.

Battle Brothers was inspired by groundbreaking strategy classics such as XCOM: Ufo Defense, Jagged Alliance, Warhammer: Shadow Of The Horned Rat or Mount & Blade.

