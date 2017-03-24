 
Dark Souls III The Ringed City Trailer

[Mar 24, 2017, 6:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Ringed City is the destination of this new trailer showing off this upcoming expansion for Dark Souls III. This will launch next week for the action/RPG sequel, coming to Windows on Monday and to consoles the day after. Here's the description from the clip describing this final chapter in the story:

Fear not the dark, ashen one. Journey to the world’s end to search for the Ringed City and encounter new lands, new bosses, new enemies with new armor, magic and items. Experience the epic final chapter of a dark world that could only be created by the mind of Hidetaka Miyazaki. Embrace the Darkness!

