Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Trailer

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is not due for two weeks, but publisher
Gearbox Publishing and developer People Can Fly now offer
the launch trailer for
what some wish was called the Full Magazine Edition of the first-person shooter.
There's no word on how empty the game's clip formerly was, though they do offer
an outlook on why it's now at full capacity:
Featuring updated hi-res
textures, increased polygon counts, sterling audio, smoother framerates, and
running in up to 4K resolution on PC and PS4 Pro, this definitive version of the
action-packed, critically-acclaimed FPS comes with all of its
previously-released DLC along with brand-new content. And for the first time
ever, players will get the chance to play Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition as the
iconic Duke Nukem. Featuring a fully rerecorded script and brand new lines from
the voice of Duke, Jon St. John, the Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour add-on
content will replace main character Grayson Hunt with The King himself and
provide players with a whole new butt-kicking perspective on the cult-classic
shooter.
The ultimate Bulletstorm experience, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition includes:
The Total Package – All previously-released content,
including the Gun Sonata and Blood Symphony add-on packs, now on modern
platforms.
New Overkill Campaign Mode – Upon completing the main
campaign, blast through this New Game+ mode with an unrestricted arsenal of
weapons and Skillshots.
New Echo Maps – Players can showcase their skills on six
brand-new levels for the score-based Echo Mode.
Killer Visuals – Presented with updated models,
environments, and animations all running at 60 FPS across all platforms.
The Art of Destruction – Pull off masterful kills by
mixing fast-paced gunplay with unique kick, slide, and leash combos.
Visceral Audio – Orchestrate a crescendo of chaos with
newly remastered audio effects.
Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour – Play through the entire
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition campaign as Duke Nukem, featuring full voice
over and brand-new lines from Jon St. John, the original voice of Duke.