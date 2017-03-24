Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Trailer

Featuring updated hi-res textures, increased polygon counts, sterling audio, smoother framerates, and running in up to 4K resolution on PC and PS4 Pro, this definitive version of the action-packed, critically-acclaimed FPS comes with all of its previously-released DLC along with brand-new content. And for the first time ever, players will get the chance to play Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition as the iconic Duke Nukem. Featuring a fully rerecorded script and brand new lines from the voice of Duke, Jon St. John, the Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour add-on content will replace main character Grayson Hunt with The King himself and provide players with a whole new butt-kicking perspective on the cult-classic shooter.



The ultimate Bulletstorm experience, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition includes:

The Total Package – All previously-released content, including the Gun Sonata and Blood Symphony add-on packs, now on modern platforms.

New Overkill Campaign Mode – Upon completing the main campaign, blast through this New Game+ mode with an unrestricted arsenal of weapons and Skillshots.

New Echo Maps – Players can showcase their skills on six brand-new levels for the score-based Echo Mode.

Killer Visuals – Presented with updated models, environments, and animations all running at 60 FPS across all platforms.

The Art of Destruction – Pull off masterful kills by mixing fast-paced gunplay with unique kick, slide, and leash combos.

Visceral Audio – Orchestrate a crescendo of chaos with newly remastered audio effects.

Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour – Play through the entire Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition campaign as Duke Nukem, featuring full voice over and brand-new lines from Jon St. John, the original voice of Duke.