Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Trailer

[Mar 24, 2017, 6:09 pm ET] - 6 Comments

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is not due for two weeks, but publisher Gearbox Publishing and developer People Can Fly now offer the launch trailer for what some wish was called the Full Magazine Edition of the first-person shooter. There's no word on how empty the game's clip formerly was, though they do offer an outlook on why it's now at full capacity:

Featuring updated hi-res textures, increased polygon counts, sterling audio, smoother framerates, and running in up to 4K resolution on PC and PS4 Pro, this definitive version of the action-packed, critically-acclaimed FPS comes with all of its previously-released DLC along with brand-new content. And for the first time ever, players will get the chance to play Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition as the iconic Duke Nukem. Featuring a fully rerecorded script and brand new lines from the voice of Duke, Jon St. John, the Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour add-on content will replace main character Grayson Hunt with The King himself and provide players with a whole new butt-kicking perspective on the cult-classic shooter.

The ultimate Bulletstorm experience, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition includes:

  • The Total Package – All previously-released content, including the Gun Sonata and Blood Symphony add-on packs, now on modern platforms.
  • New Overkill Campaign Mode – Upon completing the main campaign, blast through this New Game+ mode with an unrestricted arsenal of weapons and Skillshots.
  • New Echo Maps – Players can showcase their skills on six brand-new levels for the score-based Echo Mode.
  • Killer Visuals – Presented with updated models, environments, and animations all running at 60 FPS across all platforms.
  • The Art of Destruction – Pull off masterful kills by mixing fast-paced gunplay with unique kick, slide, and leash combos.
  • Visceral Audio – Orchestrate a crescendo of chaos with newly remastered audio effects.
  • Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour – Play through the entire Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition campaign as Duke Nukem, featuring full voice over and brand-new lines from Jon St. John, the original voice of Duke.

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Trailer
