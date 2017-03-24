The Sexy Brutale Next Month; New Trailer

Meet the impeccably attired and immaculately mannered Staff of The Sexy Brutale casino mansion.



Renowned for their dedication to their tasks and attention to detail. However, at this year's masked ball, their full effort and focus appears to be dedicated to systematic murder of the guests.



Nobody appears to be safe from their peculiar brand of personalized service. But are they acting on their own now that the master of the house is away... Or is it his murderous will that they continue to follow, day in and day out?