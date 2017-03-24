The Sexy Brutale Next Month; New Trailer

|
A new trailer from The Sexy Brutale shows off some of the characters in this puzzle game from Tequila Works and Cavalier Game Studios. Word is this will be released on April 11th for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, offering a "unique, 3D puzzle adventure game of murder and mystery to be solved through observation and deduction, against a never-ending 'Groundhog Day' time loop." Here's more on the clip:
