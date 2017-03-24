Outlast 2 Outlasts AU Ban

|
Press Start has word that Outlast 2 will be released in uncut form in Australia, just a week after the country's review board refused to classify the game for sale (thanks Videogamesrepublic). They don't explain what has changed, but say the game earned an R18+ rating without any changes to the implied sexual violence that seemed to be preventing the game's AU release. One Angry Gamer reports that the change was due to arguments by Senator for New South Wales David Leyonhjelm. Here's a statement from developer Red Barrels:
