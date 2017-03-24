 
Outlast 2 Outlasts AU Ban

[Mar 24, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - 5 Comments

Press Start has word that Outlast 2 will be released in uncut form in Australia, just a week after the country's review board refused to classify the game for sale (thanks Videogamesrepublic). They don't explain what has changed, but say the game earned an R18+ rating without any changes to the implied sexual violence that seemed to be preventing the game's AU release. One Angry Gamer reports that the change was due to arguments by Senator for New South Wales David Leyonhjelm.  Here's a statement from developer Red Barrels:

Outlast 2 has been rated R18+ by the Classification Branch in Australia and will be released 26th April 2017. There will be only one version of Outlast 2 available worldwide

