Out of the Park Baseball 18 Released

OotP Developments announces the release of Out of the Park Baseball 18,
the newest installment in the highly regarded sport series. The Windows, OS X,
and Linux game is available through the
OotP Website
and Steam. The new
version includes complete minor league systems for each team, historical Negro
League teams, an new Challenge Mode, and more, along with familiar features such
as complete MLB licensing and statistically accurate game simulations. Here's
a new trailer, and
here are some details:
For the first time, Out of the Park Baseball 18
introduces an all-new Challenge Mode. This allows series newcomers to enjoy a
powerful way to learn the intricacies of this deep strategy title, while driving
community engagement for all users via the creation of online profiles to share
accomplishments on new leaderboards. The Challenge Mode is just the beginning of
an all-new, long-term expansion of OOTP’s online platform -- more will be
unveiled during the course of the 2017 baseball season.
Out of the Park Baseball 18 also includes:
2017 roster sets with all Opening Day MLB rosters,
as well as the complete minor league system from Triple-A down to rookie
leagues and the Arizona Fall League. All major league (and over a thousand
minor league) player ratings are based on the popular ZiPS player projection
system. The 8 international leagues, as well as independent minor leagues in
the US, also return this year with accurate rosters.
Historical Negro League clubs, thanks to a
partnership with OOTP’s acclaimed historical database experts and
Seamheads.com. This feature allows baseball fans to explore the rich history
of a bygone era, create compelling what-if scenarios, pit major league clubs
against their Negro League counterparts, and much more.
Improvements to 3D mode, including: Even more
ballpark detail; better on-field player models and enhanced on-field
decisions; and the ability to save all 3D highlights and watch a highlight
reel, whether the game was played out or simulated.
Custom and real world tournaments for all the
teams included in the game. National and international tournaments are a
breeze to create, as is the ability to import historical teams.
Extensive AI improvements, including roster
management, trades, and in-game decision-making.
A redesigned injury system that features detailed
injury histories for all players, little nagging long-term injuries, and
more.
Many more improvements, including:
A beautiful new interface
Improved game recaps
An upgraded player morale/team chemistry
system
Enhanced play-by-play text and league news
A sophisticated system for team relegation and
promotion between leagues
The ability to retain player salaries in
trades
The incorporation of many 2017 CBA (Collective
Bargaining Agreement) rule changes
Faster import speeds of historical minor
league seasons
OOTP 18 runs on PC/Mac/Linux and, like last year, it features the American
League and National League logos, the World Series trophy, official logos and
jerseys for all 30 MLB teams, over 150 Minor League Baseball league and team
logos, and historical MLB logos.