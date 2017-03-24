World of Warcraft EU Price Increases 		  

|
WoW Website outlines some price increases coming to World of Warcraft services in the EU on April 5th (thanks PC Gamer via Kxmode). They refer to this forum post for more details, saying the changes are "based on regional market conditions." The impacted services are all optional, and subscription prices will remain unchanged. In the meantime, they are offering a sale on select services in case the pending price increases inspire any spending sprees. As of April 5th, prices will range from £9/€10 for a name change all the way up to €65/£55 for a guild transfer & faction change.
