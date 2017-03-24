 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Fort Collins, CO 03/24

Regularly scheduled events

World of Warcraft EU Price Increases

[Mar 24, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - 8 Comments

WoW Website outlines some price increases coming to World of Warcraft services in the EU on April 5th (thanks PC Gamer via Kxmode). They refer to this forum post for more details, saying the changes are "based on regional market conditions." The impacted services are all optional, and subscription prices will remain unchanged. In the meantime, they are offering a sale on select services in case the pending price increases inspire any spending sprees. As of April 5th, prices will range from £9/€10 for a name change all the way up to €65/£55 for a guild transfer & faction change.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Star Citizen Year Five
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard Released
Battle Brothers Released
Dark Souls III The Ringed City Trailer
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Trailer
The Sexy Brutale Next Month; New Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Outlast 2 Outlasts AU Ban
Out of the Park Baseball 18 Released
World of Warcraft EU Price Increases 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.