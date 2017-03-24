StarCraft II Skins Previewed

|
Blizzard offers a preview of the upcoming StarCraft II patch that will update the real-time strategy sequel to version 3.12. The post shows off more new skins coming with the patch, saying they will cost $2.49 USD each, with discounts available for dynamically priced bundles. Word is: "We know you’ve been wanting more skins, and we have three new ones to feed your appetite — the ‘Bone Ravager’, the ‘Junker Hellion’, and the ‘Adun Immortal.’"
