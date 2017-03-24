Out of the Blue

We are in the midst of March Madness, or so they tell me, as this a the rare form of insanity I don't suffer. As usual, I actually feel like I'm missing out, but I am also aware that I have a greater interest in team sports in general than many of my geek brothers and sisters, so maybe I should be more surprised that I care as much as I do about pro sports than I am over the college athletics that I find less interesting.