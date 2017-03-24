 
Out of the Blue

[Mar 24, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - 13 Comments

We are in the midst of March Madness, or so they tell me, as this a the rare form of insanity I don't suffer. As usual, I actually feel like I'm missing out, but I am also aware that I have a greater interest in team sports in general than many of my geek brothers and sisters, so maybe I should be more surprised that I care as much as I do about pro sports than I am over the college athletics that I find less interesting.

Link Madness: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: PixWars.
Link: Download The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson for Free- March 23rd & 24th Only. Thanks RedEye9.
Story: Binge Watchers Do It Six Episodes A Pop.
Science: No Big Bang? Quantum equation predicts universe has no beginning.
Nearly Two-Thirds of Cancers Are Due to DNA 'Mistakes'.
Media: Automatic Bullseye MOVING Dartboard. Only way I'd ever succeed at that game.
MONSTER HUNT! - FINDING BIGFOOT (Teens React- Gaming).
When a Goose Loves a Human. As sung by Percy Sledge.

