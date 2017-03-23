 
Brian Fargo to Retire After Wasteland 3

[Mar 23, 2017, 8:59 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Eurogamer reports inXile boss Brian Fargo plans to retire after the company ships Wasteland 3, which is currently projected to happen in 2019. He made a few comments on the topic, which doesn't necessarily make his retirement sound permanent:

"Wasteland 2 and Torment both came out great," he said. "The Mage's Tale's got a great buzz. The Bard's Tale 4 looks spectacular. Wasteland 3 is building on Wasteland 2. It seems like a good time to drop the mic.

"I love this industry, but I've been at this since 1981. I've been at it with Ken and Roberta Williams [Sierra co-founders], Trip Hawkins [EA founder], the guys from Brøderbund - I look at my friends, they have a lot more spare time than I do. It's a very intense business. It's all encompassing. It seems like I should relax for a little bit."

