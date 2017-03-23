Brian Fargo to Retire After Wasteland 3

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Eurogamer reports inXile boss Brian Fargo plans to retire after the company ships Wasteland 3, which is currently projected to happen in 2019. He made a few comments on the topic, which doesn't necessarily make his retirement sound permanent:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 March 2017, 23:53.
Chatbear Announcements.