Football Manager 2017 Free Weekend

[Mar 23, 2017, 8:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces Football Manager 2017 is also free this weekend, in case you were hoping for the chance to kick around the sporting sim. The Football Manager website has more details:

Yes, this is the full Football Manager experience – completely free of charge. You’ll have unrestricted access to all of the world’s top leagues and many, many more. With more than 2,500 clubs to take charge of, which team will you pick? You can even create your own club!

Perhaps you’re looking for something faster-paced than career mode? Then why not try Fantasy Draft, where you’ll pick from the world’s best players and build your ultimate team to compete against your friends online - and there's also a single-player mode. There’s more ways to manage than ever before!

The final whistle blows on free play this Sunday, but if you enjoy the game you can make the loan deal permanent at 50% off the usual asking price. Any progress you make will be carried forward, so you won’t have to start your career all over again.

