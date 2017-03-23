Mass Effect: Andromeda Apex Missions Launch

|
Mass Effect website announces the debut multiplayer Apex mission is now available for Mass Effect: Andromeda, offering the "first of several ongoing story-based missions that will feature new playable characters, weapons and items." This trailer introduces "Drack's Missing Scouts," which is available through Monday in the action/RPG sequel. Here's word:
