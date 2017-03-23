 
Mass Effect: Andromeda Apex Missions Launch

[Mar 23, 2017, 8:58 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Mass Effect website announces the debut multiplayer Apex mission is now available for Mass Effect: Andromeda, offering the "first of several ongoing story-based missions that will feature new playable characters, weapons and items." This trailer introduces "Drack's Missing Scouts," which is available through Monday in the action/RPG sequel. Here's word:

The fight for a new home continues in multiplayer APEX Missions, beginning now. Squad up with your friends as a member of the APEX militia, or send out your Strike Team, and take on these daring limited time missions on behalf of the Andromeda Initiative. Get a chance to earn valuable Mission Funds to spend on new equipment items. A new fighter joins the ranks today, the Krogan Gladiator. And a new weapon, the Ruzad Shotgun, will become available in Store packs.

