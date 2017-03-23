Mass Effect: Andromeda Apex Missions Launch

The fight for a new home continues in multiplayer APEX Missions, beginning now. Squad up with your friends as a member of the APEX militia, or send out your Strike Team, and take on these daring limited time missions on behalf of the Andromeda Initiative. Get a chance to earn valuable Mission Funds to spend on new equipment items. A new fighter joins the ranks today, the Krogan Gladiator. And a new weapon, the Ruzad Shotgun, will become available in Store packs.