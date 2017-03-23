Afghanistan '11 Released

Slitherine announces the release of Afghanistan '11, the
counter-insurgency game following in the boot prints of Vietnam ’65. The
Windows strategy game is available
on Steam, carrying a 10%
launch discount. This
trailer from last month offers a look at the game, and here's word on what
to expect:
Slitherine and Every Single Soldier are once again taking the
strategy genre from a totally new angle. After the stunning success of Vietnam
’65 (81 score on Metacritic and 85 user’s review score on Steam), the
counter-insurgency gaming system created by Johan Nagel is back in a new
setting, with a new look and with a monumental list of new features.
As before, players are faced with the task of destroying an ever-elusive enemy
while striving to win the Hearts & Minds of the local population. They must
juggle spending resources to fight the enemy, while at the same time
capitalising on the opportunity to bring civilians to their cause.
They are facing a barrage of obstacles, from IED's to hidden enemies such as
local militia that excel at guerrilla warfare as well as Taliban troops that
make their way over the mountains from Pakistan to stifle their efforts. Their
own casualties can severely damage military progress while eliminating enemy
troops and assisting villages and improving their infrastructure can
significantly assist them. They will have many tools to achieve success, from
the mighty Apache Helicopter to Special Forces units which can be used to train
Afghan National Army Units or to hunt down the enemy.
Logistics are also a key factor: defending supply convoys without which troops
will suffer and will be vulnerable to ambushes and loss of combat effectiveness
is the key to attaining a solid victory.
Furthermore, a tense political situation grips the country: unpredictable
Political Events can significantly alter the outcome of the struggle and
Elections will play a vital role in the mission to stabilise Afghanistan.
With 18 different campaign scenarios starting from the initial actions in
Afghanistan to the culmination of American involvement there are tens of hours
of counter-insurgency warfare to be played. The game also has an extremely
customizable Skirmish mode which allows to consistently alter any parameter of
the operation the player’s liking.