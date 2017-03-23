 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Fort Collins, CO 03/24

Regularly scheduled events

Afghanistan '11 Released

[Mar 23, 2017, 8:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Slitherine announces the release of Afghanistan '11, the counter-insurgency game following in the boot prints of Vietnam ’65. The Windows strategy game is available on Steam, carrying a 10% launch discount. This trailer from last month offers a look at the game, and here's word on what to expect:

Slitherine and Every Single Soldier are once again taking the strategy genre from a totally new angle. After the stunning success of Vietnam ’65 (81 score on Metacritic and 85 user’s review score on Steam), the counter-insurgency gaming system created by Johan Nagel is back in a new setting, with a new look and with a monumental list of new features.

As before, players are faced with the task of destroying an ever-elusive enemy while striving to win the Hearts & Minds of the local population. They must juggle spending resources to fight the enemy, while at the same time capitalising on the opportunity to bring civilians to their cause.

They are facing a barrage of obstacles, from IED's to hidden enemies such as local militia that excel at guerrilla warfare as well as Taliban troops that make their way over the mountains from Pakistan to stifle their efforts. Their own casualties can severely damage military progress while eliminating enemy troops and assisting villages and improving their infrastructure can significantly assist them. They will have many tools to achieve success, from the mighty Apache Helicopter to Special Forces units which can be used to train Afghan National Army Units or to hunt down the enemy.

Logistics are also a key factor: defending supply convoys without which troops will suffer and will be vulnerable to ambushes and loss of combat effectiveness is the key to attaining a solid victory.

Furthermore, a tense political situation grips the country: unpredictable Political Events can significantly alter the outcome of the struggle and Elections will play a vital role in the mission to stabilise Afghanistan.

With 18 different campaign scenarios starting from the initial actions in Afghanistan to the culmination of American involvement there are tens of hours of counter-insurgency warfare to be played. The game also has an extremely customizable Skirmish mode which allows to consistently alter any parameter of the operation the player’s liking.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Brian Fargo to Retire After Wasteland 3
Killing Floor 2 Free Weekend
Football Manager 2017 Free Weekend
Mass Effect: Andromeda Apex Missions Launch
Afghanistan '11 Released
Prey Trailer
Ballistic Overkill This Month
Dauntless Alpha Signups
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Early Access
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.