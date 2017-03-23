 
Prey Trailer

[Mar 23, 2017, 8:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Bethesda.net offers a new trailer from Prey called "Only Yu Can Save the World" (Yu see what they did there?). The clip helps understand Morgan Yu, the player character in the upcoming shooter re-something. Would you like to know more? Pray read on:

In Prey, you’re mankind’s last – and only – hope. Using badass weapons and powers, you’ll step into the TranStar uniform of Morgan Yu and fight through an alien-infested space station to save humanity. But while you’re safeguarding the world from the Typhon threat aboard Talos I, you’re also in search of your own identity. Who exactly are you? What powers, abilities and weapons can you wield? What other choices will you make? And who else is aboard Talos I? We answer these questions – and more – in our latest video.

While Morgan begins as an enigma, you’ll define who he is through your choices and actions. Do you rescue the survivors aboard Talos I? Will you choose to install more alien-based powers – and thus alter your own humanity? And, at the most basic level, how will you survive with the deadly Typhon aliens actively hunting you? Every decision you make has the potential to reverberate throughout the entire game.

“What Morgan does to respond to the aliens invading the station matters,” says Lead Systems Designer Seth Shain. “All of these things contribute to different permutations of end games that we have, so it matters that way. But it also matters how the other characters respond to you and how they treat you. And it’s exactly what will define Morgan in the end.”

