Ballistic Overkill This Month

Aquiris Game Studio announces a March 28th launch date for the full version of Ballistic Overkill, the Windows, Linux, and OS X PvP shooter that's currently in early access on Steam. A new gameplay teaser trailer celebrates the news, and here's more on what to expect:
