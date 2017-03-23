Ballistic Overkill This Month

 
[Mar 23, 2017, 8:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Aquiris Game Studio announces a March 28th launch date for the full version of Ballistic Overkill, the Windows, Linux, and OS X PvP shooter that's currently in early access on Steam. A new gameplay teaser trailer celebrates the news, and here's more on what to expect:

Horizon Chase developer Aquiris Game Studio has been 2 years untiringly developing its PvP class-based shooter Ballistic Overkill, which has sold over 50.000 copies to date, spread mainly across the US, Brazil, China and Germany. The game also achieved 84% positive review rate on Steam, attracting both hardcore and casual FPS gamers, many of them praising the game and comparing with classic and modern titles of the genre, as Quake III Arena, the original Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty MW2 or Battlefield 3. The studio is pleased to announce the project is ready to leave Early Access, and also wants to thank the devoted community for supporting the project during all these months with enormously valuable feedback which shaped the final product after 7 years of history. For Aquiris the project is not close at all, only the release version, as it will continue to improve after launch with extra content and features.

