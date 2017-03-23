 
Dauntless Alpha Signups

[Mar 23, 2017, 8:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Phoenix Labs is now accepting signups from those interested in beta testing Dauntless, their upcoming co-op action/RPG. They say that invitations for closed alpha tests will roll out over the next few months, with the first testing to begin within a couple of months. They add that an open beta will follow later this year. Here's word on their plans:

Dauntless will be in an early Alpha state and we want you to give feedback even though it’s unfinished. For example, we may turn 500 people loose to fight only Drask for a day to properly balance his encounter. We may unlock a new weapon or armour set to test how well they perform in the heat of battle. There will be bugs, glitches, and unfinished content; it’s all part of the process.

Because Dauntless will still be a work in progress, we will be asking all Alpha participants to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and to not share their access with anyone, to not stream the game, and to not create videos or screenshots of the game.

We believe in partnering with content creators and empowering them to express their passion for Dauntless, and later this year we will open Dauntless up for streaming, video creation, and other kinds of sharing. This will include supporting the community with video pre-roll packages, overlays, logos, and everything else you need to make the best looking content.

Into the Black 		  

 


