Dauntless Alpha Signups

Phoenix Labs is now accepting signups from those interested in beta testing Dauntless, their upcoming co-op action/RPG. They say that invitations for closed alpha tests will roll out over the next few months, with the first testing to begin within a couple of months. They add that an open beta will follow later this year. Here's word on their plans:
