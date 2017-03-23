PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Early Access

Today is a very special day for me! For the last four years, ever since I launched my first Battle Royale game-mode using the DayZ mod on Arma 2, I have worked hard to try deliver an intense, dynamic and fun experience. Through its various iterations in the ARMA series, H1Z1 and now in my own standalone game, you all have shown me tremendous support, and for that I want to say a sincere thank you.



I now want to run through a timeline for optimization of our game. A lot of you have been asking about how and when we will optimize the game, so hopefully this post will give you a better idea of our plans over the coming months.



One important thing to note. Client optimization takes time, and will not be solved in one single patch. We will be working hard over the next 6 months to ensure all players enjoy smooth gameplay with no lag or FPS drops.