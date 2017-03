New Overwatch Reporting Options on PTR

A new version ofnow live on the Public Test Realm for Blizzard's multiplayer shooter. Kotaku notes that the newest version includes new options for reporting players to help make the game a less wretched hive of scum and villainy. Word is new system allows you to tattle on players for Spam, Abusive Chat, Cheating, Griefing, Inactivity, Bad Battletag, and Poor Teamwork. There's no option yet for insta-locking a sniper, but that could conceivably covered by the last item, so there's that.