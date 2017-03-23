 
Destiny 2 in September?

[Mar 23, 2017, 09:15 am ET] - Post a Comment

What appear to be marketing material for Destiny 2 can now be found online, showing a September 8, 2017 release date for the shooter sequel. There are details on the alleged leak on PSU. The original appeared on consoles only, but there have been unconfirmed reports of a PC version of the follow-up, so consider this a story of compound rumors. PSU also reports another rumor on this, quoting an "industry insider" saying a PS4 early access period for Destiny 2 is planned to start in June.

