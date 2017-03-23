 
Shiness Next Month

[Mar 23, 2017, 09:15 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new "music trailer" for Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom reveals an April 18th release date for this kickstarted action/RPG. This is a bit of delay, as the game was announced for a 2016 release, but it is now nearing release for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Steam News has some accompanying details:

The game’s universe was born over 20 years ago from the pen strokes of Samir Rebib, our Artistic Director. In today’s trailer, we invite you discovering the magical lands and characters of the Lightning Kingdom, accompanied by an entrancing, original soundtrack.

This gives you a first taste of the tracks that will accompany you along your journey. We have pumped all our energy and passion into Shiness, and in less than a month a child's dream finally becomes an indie-RPG with a bold personality… and enchanting music!

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on 18 April 2017.

Pre-orders for PC are open on Steam, and include the Official Shiness Manga, the Original Soundtrack and 15% off the game's price.

