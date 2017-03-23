Shiness Next Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new "music trailer" for Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom reveals an April 18th release date for this kickstarted action/RPG. This is a bit of delay, as the game was announced for a 2016 release, but it is now nearing release for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Steam News has some accompanying details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 March 2017, 09:18.
Chatbear Announcements.