 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Fort Collins, CO 03/24

Regularly scheduled events

RPG Maker MV Linux Support

[Mar 23, 2017, 09:15 am ET] - Post a Comment

An update for RPG Maker MV on Steam updates this game creation toolkit to version 1.4.0. Publisher Degica proudly announces over one million copies of the game, saying the preliminary Linux export support in the new version is a celebration of the news. Here's word on that: "Now you can use RPG Maker MV on Linux computers to make games, and also export games from Linux for other people to play using PC, Mac, or Linux editions of RPG Maker MV. Also there's a tutorial feature added to the "Help" menu. It is still experimental, but it should help to walk you through basic game making."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
New Overwatch Reporting Options on PTR
Destiny 2 in September?
Shiness Next Month
RPG Maker MV Linux Support
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Quake Champions Trailer
Rocket League Free Dropshot Update 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.