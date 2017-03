RPG Maker MV Linux Support

An update for on Steam updates this game creation toolkit to version 1.4.0 . Publisher Degica proudly announces over one million copies of the game, saying the preliminary Linux export support in the new version is a celebration of the news. Here's word on that: "Now you can use RPG Maker MV on Linux computers to make games, and also export games from Linux for other people to play using PC, Mac, or Linux editions of RPG Maker MV. Also there's a tutorial feature added to the "Help" menu. It is still experimental, but it should help to walk you through basic game making."