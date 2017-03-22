 
Quake Champions Trailer

[Mar 22, 2017, 7:49 pm ET] - 5 Comments

A new "Burial Chamber Arena" trailer from Quake Champions is now available, offering another look at id Software's upcoming arena shooter. Those 18 years old or over interested in the game can head to the Quake Champions website and sign up for the upcoming closed beta. Here's word on the clip:

Step into the Burial Chamber and face judgement in the latest Quake Champions trailer. From the wicked lava pools threatening to overtake the Arena, to the treacherous open spaces, nowhere is safe in the second Arena in our profile series. Skill is required to traverse this Arena, lest you find yourself tumbling to a molten death. Get your first look at Burial Chamber in this new video.

