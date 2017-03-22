Quake Champions Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new "Burial Chamber Arena" trailer from Quake Champions is now available, offering another look at id Software's upcoming arena shooter. Those 18 years old or over interested in the game can head to the Quake Champions website and sign up for the upcoming closed beta. Here's word on the clip:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 March 2017, 02:22.
Chatbear Announcements.