Rocket League Free Dropshot Update

End to ‘Competitive Season 3’ and Wheel rewards distributed to competing players based on their highest skill tier reached

Start of ‘Competitive Season 4’ with a variety of changes

New Esports “Live Now” button on the main menu to notify players of official streams

Spectator camera improvements including a Boost Meter and Rumble Power-up indicator for watchers in Player View

New speed-themed Turbo Crate with the potential to unlock animated Decals, Exotic Wheels, Black Market customizations and more

New import Battle-Car Endo, available as a limited-drop inside the Turbo Crate

Six new Achievements and Trophies

And more!

