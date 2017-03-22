 
Rocket League Free Dropshot Update

[Mar 22, 2017, 7:49 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Psyonix announces the release of Dropshot, a free new update for Rocket League, adding new content to the vehicular sports game. This post from last week has all the details on what this adds, and offers a trailer showing it off. Here's word on all this involves, including a start to a new competitive season:

  • End to ‘Competitive Season 3’ and Wheel rewards distributed to competing players based on their highest skill tier reached
  • Start of ‘Competitive Season 4’ with a variety of changes
  • New Esports “Live Now” button on the main menu to notify players of official streams
  • Spectator camera improvements including a Boost Meter and Rumble Power-up indicator for watchers in Player View
  • New speed-themed Turbo Crate with the potential to unlock animated Decals, Exotic Wheels, Black Market customizations and more
  • New import Battle-Car Endo, available as a limited-drop inside the Turbo Crate
  • Six new Achievements and Trophies
  • And more!

