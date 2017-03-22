Rocket League Free Dropshot Update

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Psyonix announces the release of Dropshot, a free new update for Rocket League, adding new content to the vehicular sports game. This post from last week has all the details on what this adds, and offers a trailer showing it off. Here's word on all this involves, including a start to a new competitive season:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 March 2017, 02:22.
Chatbear Announcements.