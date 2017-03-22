 
Guardians of ORION Free Week and Starter Edition

[Mar 22, 2017, 7:49 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Guardians of ORION can be played free this week on Steam, following last week's free play week for ORION Prelude. Both games are still on sale to celebrate the event. There is also now a new Guardians of Orion Starter Edition, which allows access to some aspect of the game for just $1.00 USD (or $0.49 with the sale). Here's word on the sci-fi shooter's lore:

Guardians of Orion takes place half a century from now and allows you to explore The New Solar System. Rich with an unlimited and renewable clean energy source, Ion Crystals generated by the star of Rigel help power your Guardian using the most advanced technology and weaponry ever created.

