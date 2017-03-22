Guardians of ORION Free Week and Starter Edition

|
Guardians of ORION can be played free this week on Steam, following last week's free play week for ORION Prelude. Both games are still on sale to celebrate the event. There is also now a new Guardians of Orion Starter Edition, which allows access to some aspect of the game for just $1.00 USD (or $0.49 with the sale). Here's word on the sci-fi shooter's lore:
