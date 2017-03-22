Arma 3 Free and Paid DLC Plans

Bohemia Interactive announces Arma 3 has sold more than three million copies,
celebrating the success of their military shooter sequel. They take the occasion
to discuss upcoming plans, including a second season of DLC. This includes new premium
Jets DLC planned for release in
May and free DLC to follow in June to mark the 16th anniversary of the series.
They offer this video
with an extended look at the Jets DLC, and the following outline of what's on
the way, including preorder opportunities:
"It's become something of a
yearly tradition to share our plans for Arma 3 via a quick retrospective of
progress, and a look ahead at the work in front of us. Although 2017’s no
exception - it's once again our pleasure to present our development, with a
particular focus on the upcoming Jets DLC - this year is extra special, as we
celebrate passing the 3 million milestone for the Arma 3 playerbase."
Penciled in for May 2017, the Arma 3 Jets DLC
introduces three new fighter jets, a new Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle (UCAV),
a new Showcase scenario, Steam Achievements, and more. The Jets DLC will be
accompanied by a free platform update introducing a sensor overhaul to
enhance targeting, an improved fixed-wing damage model by extending the
number of hitpoints and damage effects, dynamic vehicle loadouts, and
various other jet-related improvements. Arma 3 Jets is the first Arma 3 DLC
to be developed in partnership with a third-party external development team,
BRAVO ZERO ONE Studios (which is led by Make Arma Not War winner
Joshua "Saul" Carpenter).
To celebrate the 16th anniversary of the Arma
series, Bohemia Interactive will release the free Arma 3 Malden DLC
on June 22nd 2017. This DLC includes a re-imagination of the classic Malden
terrain featured in the very first Arma game. In addition, the studio will
release a new (and free) cooperative multiplayer mode, named ‘Combat
Patrol’. Here, players need to accomplish various objectives as part of an
infantry team, and each playthrough will be different thanks to the mode’s
heavily randomized nature.
While the exact theme of the Arma 3 "Orange"
DLC (working title) (est. Q3 2017) will be announced at a later date,
this upcoming new package will explore an interesting and unique perspective
on the battlefield. The Arma 3 "Orange" DLC will include new vehicles, new
clothing and gear, new decorative objects, a mini-campaign, Showcase and
Challenge scenarios, and more. In terms of size, the "Orange DLC" stands
somewhere in between the Arma 3 Karts and Arma 3
Helicopters/Marksmen/Jets/Tanks DLC.
The Arma 3 Tac-Ops DLC (est. Q4 2017) will
deliver a set of ‘tactical operations’. These singleplayer scenarios will
focus upon challenging, replayable, and authentic military gameplay - making
the best use of Arma 3's sandbox terrain, vehicles, and weapons.
The Arma 3 Tanks DLC (est. Q1 2018) will
build on the experience of armored combat in Arma 3 by delivering three new
armored vehicles, new playable content, and more. The package will be
accompanied by a free platform update, which will implement new features and
improvements related to tracked and armored vehicles.
While the official release of the Arma 3 Jets DLC is scheduled for May 2017,
Bohemia Interactive intends to make its contents available for public testing on
Arma 3’s Dev-Branch in the next few weeks. To gain pre-release access, players
should pre-order the Arma 3 Jets DLC on the
Bohemia Store with a 10% pre-order discount (original price: € 9.99 / $
11.99 / £ 8.99).
Alternatively, those who are already certain they want to enlist for all planned
upcoming DLC can purchase the Arma 3 DLC Bundle 2 on the
Bohemia Store or
Steam (€ 22.99 / $ 24.99 / £ 19.99), which saves more than 25% over
purchasing the Jets (€ 9.99 / $ 11.99 / £ 8.99), “Orange” (€ 6.99 / $ 7.99 / £
5.99), Tac-Ops (€ 4.99 / $ 5.99 / £ 4.49), and Tanks DLC (€ 9.99 / $ 11.99 / £
8.99) separately.