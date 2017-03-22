Arma 3 Free and Paid DLC Plans

"It's become something of a yearly tradition to share our plans for Arma 3 via a quick retrospective of progress, and a look ahead at the work in front of us. Although 2017’s no exception - it's once again our pleasure to present our development, with a particular focus on the upcoming Jets DLC - this year is extra special, as we celebrate passing the 3 million milestone for the Arma 3 playerbase."

Penciled in for May 2017, the Arma 3 Jets DLC introduces three new fighter jets, a new Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle (UCAV), a new Showcase scenario, Steam Achievements, and more. The Jets DLC will be accompanied by a free platform update introducing a sensor overhaul to enhance targeting, an improved fixed-wing damage model by extending the number of hitpoints and damage effects, dynamic vehicle loadouts, and various other jet-related improvements. Arma 3 Jets is the first Arma 3 DLC to be developed in partnership with a third-party external development team, BRAVO ZERO ONE Studios (which is led by Make Arma Not War winner Joshua "Saul" Carpenter).

To celebrate the 16th anniversary of the Arma series, Bohemia Interactive will release the free Arma 3 Malden DLC on June 22nd 2017. This DLC includes a re-imagination of the classic Malden terrain featured in the very first Arma game. In addition, the studio will release a new (and free) cooperative multiplayer mode, named ‘Combat Patrol’. Here, players need to accomplish various objectives as part of an infantry team, and each playthrough will be different thanks to the mode’s heavily randomized nature.

While the exact theme of the Arma 3 "Orange" DLC (working title) (est. Q3 2017) will be announced at a later date, this upcoming new package will explore an interesting and unique perspective on the battlefield. The Arma 3 "Orange" DLC will include new vehicles, new clothing and gear, new decorative objects, a mini-campaign, Showcase and Challenge scenarios, and more. In terms of size, the "Orange DLC" stands somewhere in between the Arma 3 Karts and Arma 3 Helicopters/Marksmen/Jets/Tanks DLC.

The Arma 3 Tac-Ops DLC (est. Q4 2017) will deliver a set of ‘tactical operations’. These singleplayer scenarios will focus upon challenging, replayable, and authentic military gameplay - making the best use of Arma 3's sandbox terrain, vehicles, and weapons.

The Arma 3 Tanks DLC (est. Q1 2018) will build on the experience of armored combat in Arma 3 by delivering three new armored vehicles, new playable content, and more. The package will be accompanied by a free platform update, which will implement new features and improvements related to tracked and armored vehicles.

While the official release of the Arma 3 Jets DLC is scheduled for May 2017, Bohemia Interactive intends to make its contents available for public testing on Arma 3’s Dev-Branch in the next few weeks. To gain pre-release access, players should pre-order the Arma 3 Jets DLC on the Bohemia Store with a 10% pre-order discount (original price: € 9.99 / $ 11.99 / £ 8.99).



Alternatively, those who are already certain they want to enlist for all planned upcoming DLC can purchase the Arma 3 DLC Bundle 2 on the Bohemia Store or Steam (€ 22.99 / $ 24.99 / £ 19.99), which saves more than 25% over purchasing the Jets (€ 9.99 / $ 11.99 / £ 8.99), “Orange” (€ 6.99 / $ 7.99 / £ 5.99), Tac-Ops (€ 4.99 / $ 5.99 / £ 4.49), and Tanks DLC (€ 9.99 / $ 11.99 / £ 8.99) separately.