Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

All Walls Must Fall- A Tech-Noir Tactics Game by inbetweengames —
Kickstarter. "All Walls Must Fall is an isometric tactics game where
actions happen to the pulsing beat of the music. You control time travelling
secret agents as they jump and loop through a single night in the city of
Berlin. Using a pausable real-time system, carefully plan your decisions and
use powerful time manipulation abilities to your advantage, as you carry out
your mission in the shadows or in plain sight. Levels are procedurally
recombined using a bespoke system developed by inbetweengames, giving All
Walls Must Fall a highly replayable campaign structure, while still offering
individually crafted components and set-pieces."