GOG Galaxy Leaves Beta

GOG.com announces the end of beta testing for GOG Galaxy, the standalone client for their DRM-free game store. They call this the biggest update to Galaxy yet, saying the highlight of version 1.2 is the addition of universal cloud saved games. On that topic they offer this separate post with a list of the first games supporting this feature. This is available now to all who have opted in to early updates, and it will roll out to everyone else next month. Here's more on what to expect:
