GOG Galaxy Leaves Beta

[Mar 22, 2017, 09:11 am ET] - 21 Comments

GOG.com announces the end of beta testing for GOG Galaxy, the standalone client for their DRM-free game store. They call this the biggest update to Galaxy yet, saying the highlight of version 1.2 is the addition of universal cloud saved games. On that topic they offer this separate post with a list of the first games supporting this feature. This is available now to all who have opted in to early updates, and it will roll out to everyone else next month. Here's more on what to expect:

The highlight of Update 1.2 is, of course, the Universal Cloud Saves. This new feature makes it possible to add cloud saving functionality not only to new games, but also to titles that never offered cloud saving before. Thanks to this, excellent games like Planescape: Torment, Heroes of Might & Magic® III, or Vampire®: the Masquerade - Bloodlines gain the benefits of saves syncing and cloud backup for the first time ever. Of course, if you prefer to keep your precious saves close at hand, GOG Galaxy also lets you download a backup of your saves data at any time and use it as you see fit.

This huge Update introduces the option to customize the Client to your needs by selecting which features you want to use. In addition, there is a brand new hibernate mode that cuts down on Client CPU usage while playing a game, and saves resources as well as battery life when idling in the background. We've also went through the GOG Galaxy community wishlist and packed Update 1.2 with some of the most-requested features, including bandwidth limiting and scheduling, FPS counter, screenshot capturing, a sleek in-game overlay, achievement rarity, desktop and in-game notifications system, a new chat, and more!

