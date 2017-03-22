Vulkan Multi-GPU Support for Windows

The
Khronos Developer Blog
announces that multi-GPU support in their Vulkan API
is not tied to Windows 10 (thanks
DSOGaming
). They say this will come to "many versions of Windows, including
7 and 8.x. Here's word:
One key question that we have been asked since
GDC is whether the Vulkan multi-GPU functionality is specifically tied to ship
only on Windows 10.
The good news is that the Vulkan multi-GPU specification is very definitely NOT
tied to Windows 10. It is possible to implement the Vulkan multi-GPU extension
on any desktop OS including Windows 7, 8.X and 10 and Linux.
Some of the Khronos GDC presentations mentioned that for Vulkan multi-GPU
functionality, Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) must be in Linked Display
Adapter (LDA) mode. That was not a very clear statement that has caused some
confusion. And so it is worth clarifying that:
- The use of WDDM is referring to the use of Vulkan
multi-GPU functionality on Windows. On other OS, WDDM is not necessary to
implement the Vulkan multi-GPU extension.
- On Windows, the use of LDA mode can make
implementing Vulkan multi-GPU functionality easier, and will probably be
used by most implementations, but it is not strictly necessary.
- If an implementation on Windows does decide to use
LDA mode, it is NOT tied to Windows 10. LDA mode has been available on many
versions of Windows, including Windows 7 and 8.X.
Khronos always strives to make its specifications as cross platform as
possible. Of course, what products ship on which OS is up to the implementers of
each specification, but Khronos is already aware of vendor plans to ship
multi-GPU functionality on platforms other than Windows 10, including Linux.