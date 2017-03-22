Out of the Blue

 
[Mar 22, 2017, 09:10 am ET] - 17 Comments

Thanks to Neutronbeam for sending a link that lead to learning today is National Goof Off Day. This page explains the occasion, its origins, and to what degree this is observed nationally and internationally. Best thing about it is this was apparently inspired by actual goofing off. Anyway, if your boss catches you with your feet up playing games, you can show them that article. Certainly don't refer them to me... I'll be busy goofing off.

R.I.P.: Chuck Barris Dead; ‘Gong Show’ Host Was 87.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: I Want to Be A Billionaire 2.
Science: There and back again- SpaceX to make history by re-flying orbital rocket.
Is the dark really making me sad.
Take a first look inside a Hyperloop passenger capsule. Thanks Hypothermia.
Media: Fifth Element -Diva Aria. You have a seat reserved, front row, next to RU-BY RHOD!
Young girl re-united with her gorilla friends after 12 years.
The Biggest Rooster You'll Ever See.
Auctions: Prince’s Personal Guitar, Seinfeld Show Memorabilia, Celebrity-Autographed Guitars, and More.
Follow-up: Subway sues TV network over ‘soy chicken’ report.

