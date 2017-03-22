Out of the Blue

|
Thanks to Neutronbeam for sending a link that lead to learning today is National Goof Off Day. This page explains the occasion, its origins, and to what degree this is observed nationally and internationally. Best thing about it is this was apparently inspired by actual goofing off. Anyway, if your boss catches you with your feet up playing games, you can show them that article. Certainly don't refer them to me... I'll be busy goofing off.
R.I.P.: Chuck Barris Dead; ‘Gong Show’ Host Was 87.
