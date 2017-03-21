New AMD ReLive Drivers

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
AMD Support now features new version 17.3.3 Crimson ReLive Edition drivers for AMD graphics cards. AMD issued new drivers last week to support Mass Effect: Andromeda, and these new drivers add a new multi-GPU profile for the new release. They also address an issue, saying the following is now fixed: "Texture flickering may be observed in Mass Effect™: Andromeda in Multi GPU system configurations."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 22 March 2017, 01:22.
Chatbear Announcements.