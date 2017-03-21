 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Fort Collins, CO 03/24

Regularly scheduled events

New AMD ReLive Drivers

[Mar 21, 2017, 6:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

AMD Support now features new version 17.3.3 Crimson ReLive Edition drivers for AMD graphics cards. AMD issued new drivers last week to support Mass Effect: Andromeda, and these new drivers add a new multi-GPU profile for the new release. They also address an issue, saying the following is now fixed: "Texture flickering may be observed in Mass Effect™: Andromeda in Multi GPU system configurations."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Overwatch Adds New Hero
Killing Floor 2 Adds Free Content
Sniper Elite 4 Adds Free Content
Diablo III Patch
Troll and I Launched
Narborion Saga Released
Pinstripe Next Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
ME: Andromeda Launches 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.