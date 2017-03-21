 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Fort Collins, CO 03/24

Regularly scheduled events

Overwatch Adds New Hero

[Mar 21, 2017, 6:57 pm ET] - 3 Comments

A new patch is now live in Overwatch, adding the newest hero to Blizzard's multiplayer first-person shooter. The new hero is Orisa, a four-legged tank that has a good excuse for looking like it was designed by an 11-year-old. This page has details on Orisa, and this video offers a look at her in action. This page has the complete patch notes, and other changes besides the new hero include balance changes for a bunch of characters, bug fixes, and more. Here's more on the new character:

Orisa is the sixth tank to join the Overwatch lineup, and much like her programming, her gameplay is engineered around protection. Her main weapon is a rapid-fire Fusion Driver, an automatic gun with good range and accuracy even at a distance—though it comes at a cost. Orisa’s movement slows down while she fires and players will need to plan for a lengthy reload time. Her alternate fire, Halt!, launches a graviton charge across the map, slowing nearby enemies as it passes, then pulling them toward it when it detonates.

Her Fortify ability boosts her personal defense, reducing damage taken and making her unstoppable for a short time. She can throw a device that creates a curved, stationary Protective Barrier, perfect for intercepting projectiles and shielding teammates from the front, sides, and above. Lastly, as her ultimate ability, Orisa deploys a high-powered Supercharger that beams a buff to allies within its range, increasing the damage they can inflict on the opposing team

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Overwatch Adds New Hero
Killing Floor 2 Adds Free Content
Sniper Elite 4 Adds Free Content
Diablo III Patch
Troll and I Launched
Narborion Saga Released
Pinstripe Next Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
ME: Andromeda Launches 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.