Overwatch Adds New Hero

A new patch is now live in Overwatch, adding the newest hero to Blizzard's multiplayer first-person shooter. The new hero is Orisa, a four-legged tank that has a good excuse for looking like it was designed by an 11-year-old. This page has details on Orisa, and this video offers a look at her in action. This page has the complete patch notes, and other changes besides the new hero include balance changes for a bunch of characters, bug fixes, and more. Here's more on the new character:
