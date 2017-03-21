 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Fort Collins, CO 03/24

Regularly scheduled events

Killing Floor 2 Adds Free Content

[Mar 21, 2017, 6:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Tripwire Interactive announces the release of The Descent Content Pack for Killing Floor 2, the horror shooter sequel. This is available for Windows and PlayStation 4, with the Windows version found on Steam, and the console version kicking off a week-long free trial on PSN. The new pack adds a new map and mode, two new weapons, and more. Here's the deal:

The Descent Content Pack features the namesake map, the Descent, which is an all-new type of map never seen in KILLING FLOOR 2 before. The Descent map introduces the new Holdout sub-mode into Survival and will drop players into a new random battle location each wave, making them vulnerable to the horrific Zeds hoping to catch them off-guard. In addition, as a show of its commitment to their devoted and talented fan base, Tripwire has included the community-made Nuked map into its official line-up.

Additionally, the Descent Content Pack includes two brand-new weapons for players to gear up and fire off. Fans of the original KILLING FLOOR will be excited to see the return of the Spitfires, which will see its induction back for single and dual flare gun revolvers for the Firebug perk. An additional weapon makes its introduction into the franchise, the Stoner 63a LMG is a light machine gun allowing for long sustained firepower.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Overwatch Adds New Hero
Killing Floor 2 Adds Free Content
Sniper Elite 4 Adds Free Content
Diablo III Patch
Troll and I Launched
Narborion Saga Released
Pinstripe Next Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
ME: Andromeda Launches 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.