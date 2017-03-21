Killing Floor 2 Adds Free Content

The Descent Content Pack features the namesake map, the Descent, which is an all-new type of map never seen in KILLING FLOOR 2 before. The Descent map introduces the new Holdout sub-mode into Survival and will drop players into a new random battle location each wave, making them vulnerable to the horrific Zeds hoping to catch them off-guard. In addition, as a show of its commitment to their devoted and talented fan base, Tripwire has included the community-made Nuked map into its official line-up.



Additionally, the Descent Content Pack includes two brand-new weapons for players to gear up and fire off. Fans of the original KILLING FLOOR will be excited to see the return of the Spitfires, which will see its induction back for single and dual flare gun revolvers for the Firebug perk. An additional weapon makes its introduction into the franchise, the Stoner 63a LMG is a light machine gun allowing for long sustained firepower.