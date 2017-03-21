Killing Floor 2 Adds Free Content

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Tripwire Interactive announces the release of The Descent Content Pack for Killing Floor 2, the horror shooter sequel. This is available for Windows and PlayStation 4, with the Windows version found on Steam, and the console version kicking off a week-long free trial on PSN. The new pack adds a new map and mode, two new weapons, and more. Here's the deal:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 22 March 2017, 01:22.
Chatbear Announcements.