Sniper Elite 4 Adds Free Content

A new patch is now live on
Steam
for Sniper Elite 4, Rebellion's sharpshooting sequel. As
this announcement notes
, this free update adds a new multiplayer mode and a
new map, among other changes. Here's word:
PATCH 1.2
New Content
- Free Elimination multiplayer mode, available on
all existing multiplayer maps.
- Free Night Woods multiplayer map, supports all
competitive modes including Elimination.
- Support for Deathstorm Part 1: Inception and Night
Fighter Expansion Pack.
- Updated Achievements
Singleplayer
- Applied various Steam controller fixes.
- “Drop Down” added to keyboard bindings for
remapping.
- Ensured saves don’t occur while the player is in
mid-air. Also reduced occurrences of saves next to an exploding vehicle.
- Vehicles now resume what they were doing
previously when restored from a save, and no longer persist with dead
targets. Tweaked tank and pillbox vision.
- Fixed various weapon glitches and bugs to reduce
chances of players or AI having no visible weapon, or weapons held in the
wrong pose or using the wrong animation. Picked-up weapons now retain their
skin if that was not the base model.
- Scope will no longer allow the player to see
through various objects.
- Fixed binocular reticule glitch in 3D.
- Standing in a bush no longer awards a foliage
kill. Also improved the detection for various other stats and shot callouts.
- Bullet cams in Eyefinity and other super-wide
resolutions should no longer zoom in excessively.
- AI now slightly less prone to exploitation by
player during investigations. Dead bodies more likely to stop AI running
into obvious death-traps.
- Applied various fixes for corrupt profiles.
- Fixed issues with various challenges:
- No Manual Reloading (Allagra Fortress)
- No Tagging (various)
- Melee Ace (Abrunza Monastery)
- Fixed miscellaneous document on Giovi Fiorini
Mansion
Multiplayer
- The server browser can now be sorted on any
column.
- The “Invite” button will now work when connected
to dedicated servers.
- Dedicated servers will now be included in
matchmaking.
- Dedicated servers now support remote connections
from the Sniper Elite 4 RCON web interface. See our follow up announcement
for more details.
- Applied various dedicated server fixes.
- Ensured Overwatch characters are restored right
way round if starting from a save.
- Players will be harder to tag through objects.
- Applied various out-of-world and collision fixes
to reduce exploits on all maps.