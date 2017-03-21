 
Sniper Elite 4 Adds Free Content

[Mar 21, 2017, 6:57 pm ET] - 1 Comment

A new patch is now live on Steam for Sniper Elite 4, Rebellion's sharpshooting sequel. As this announcement notes, this free update adds a new multiplayer mode and a new map, among other changes. Here's word:

PATCH 1.2

New Content

  • Free Elimination multiplayer mode, available on all existing multiplayer maps.
  • Free Night Woods multiplayer map, supports all competitive modes including Elimination.
  • Support for Deathstorm Part 1: Inception and Night Fighter Expansion Pack.
  • Updated Achievements

Singleplayer

  • Applied various Steam controller fixes.
  • “Drop Down” added to keyboard bindings for remapping.
  • Ensured saves don’t occur while the player is in mid-air. Also reduced occurrences of saves next to an exploding vehicle.
  • Vehicles now resume what they were doing previously when restored from a save, and no longer persist with dead targets. Tweaked tank and pillbox vision.
  • Fixed various weapon glitches and bugs to reduce chances of players or AI having no visible weapon, or weapons held in the wrong pose or using the wrong animation. Picked-up weapons now retain their skin if that was not the base model.
  • Scope will no longer allow the player to see through various objects.
  • Fixed binocular reticule glitch in 3D.
  • Standing in a bush no longer awards a foliage kill. Also improved the detection for various other stats and shot callouts.
  • Bullet cams in Eyefinity and other super-wide resolutions should no longer zoom in excessively.
  • AI now slightly less prone to exploitation by player during investigations. Dead bodies more likely to stop AI running into obvious death-traps.
  • Applied various fixes for corrupt profiles.
  • Fixed issues with various challenges:
  • No Manual Reloading (Allagra Fortress)
  • No Tagging (various)
  • Melee Ace (Abrunza Monastery)
  • Fixed miscellaneous document on Giovi Fiorini Mansion

Multiplayer

  • The server browser can now be sorted on any column.
  • The “Invite” button will now work when connected to dedicated servers.
  • Dedicated servers will now be included in matchmaking.
  • Dedicated servers now support remote connections from the Sniper Elite 4 RCON web interface. See our follow up announcement for more details.
  • Applied various dedicated server fixes.
  • Ensured Overwatch characters are restored right way round if starting from a save.
  • Players will be harder to tag through objects.
  • Applied various out-of-world and collision fixes to reduce exploits on all maps.

