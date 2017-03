Diablo III Patch

GENERAL New Feature: Armory Players may now save up to five different builds per character using the Armory This new feature can be found in the town hub within each Act Saving a build in the Armory will snapshot your characterís current gear, socketed gems, active and passive skills, and Kanaiís Cube powers Equipping a saved armory build will automatically swap items and gear between the character and stash

New Feature: Crafting Mat Storage Starting with Patch 2.5.0, crafting materials picked up or obtained through salvaging will now appear in a separate storage tab, freeing up space in the shared stash This tab can be accessed through the Inventory window



The promised new patch is now live in, updating Blizzard's action/RPG sequel to version 2.5.0. This includes the promised addition of Primal Ancient Items along with loads of changes to existing items. It also adds a couple of new features, including the ability to save builds in the Armory and separate storage for those crafting materials you've been hoarding. This post has the details, and here's a portion on the new features: