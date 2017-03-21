 
Diablo III Patch

[Mar 21, 2017, 6:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The promised new patch is now live in Diablo III, updating Blizzard's action/RPG sequel to version 2.5.0. This includes the promised addition of Primal Ancient Items along with loads of changes to existing items. It also adds a couple of new features, including the ability to save builds in the Armory and separate storage for those crafting materials you've been hoarding. This post has the details, and here's a portion on the new features:

GENERAL

  • New Feature: Armory
    • Players may now save up to five different builds per character using the Armory
      • This new feature can be found in the town hub within each Act
    • Saving a build in the Armory will snapshot your character’s current gear, socketed gems, active and passive skills, and Kanai’s Cube powers
      • Equipping a saved armory build will automatically swap items and gear between the character and stash
  • New Feature: Crafting Mat Storage
    • Starting with Patch 2.5.0, crafting materials picked up or obtained through salvaging will now appear in a separate storage tab, freeing up space in the shared stash
      • This tab can be accessed through the Inventory window

