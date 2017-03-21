 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Fort Collins, CO 03/24

Regularly scheduled events

Troll and I Launched

[Mar 21, 2017, 6:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Troll and I in North America for Windows, an action/adventure for Windows which is also available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game is coming to Europe on those platforms on Thursday, and there is a version coming soon for Nintendo Switch. Here's a launch trailer, and here's word on exactly how hard we're being trolled here:

In Troll and I, gamers will embark on an enchanting journey with the title’s two main heroes – the nimble Otto and powerful Troll. With the ability to play solo or with a friend in local couch co-op, players must guide Otto and Troll through the majestic mountains and lush forests of Scandinavia as they try to dodge and defeat various enemies, including mythical orcs unleashed from the depths of the Earth and ruthless hunters after a bounty that can be claimed by Troll’s capture.

Otto and Troll possess special contrasting abilities that complement one another’s strengths and weaknesses. Troll is known for his highly damaging attacks that can crush enemies in a single blow, while Otto incorporates a stealthier approach to take down enemies. In addition, Otto and Troll can cohesively act as one to defend themselves against their foes. With a dynamic duo like Otto and Troll, the local split-screen co-op feature allows for a shared collaboration between friends, playing side by side.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Overwatch Adds New Hero
Killing Floor 2 Adds Free Content
Sniper Elite 4 Adds Free Content
Diablo III Patch
Troll and I Launched
Narborion Saga Released
Pinstripe Next Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
ME: Andromeda Launches 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.