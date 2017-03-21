Troll and I Launched

In Troll and I, gamers will embark on an enchanting journey with the title’s two main heroes – the nimble Otto and powerful Troll. With the ability to play solo or with a friend in local couch co-op, players must guide Otto and Troll through the majestic mountains and lush forests of Scandinavia as they try to dodge and defeat various enemies, including mythical orcs unleashed from the depths of the Earth and ruthless hunters after a bounty that can be claimed by Troll’s capture.



Otto and Troll possess special contrasting abilities that complement one another’s strengths and weaknesses. Troll is known for his highly damaging attacks that can crush enemies in a single blow, while Otto incorporates a stealthier approach to take down enemies. In addition, Otto and Troll can cohesively act as one to defend themselves against their foes. With a dynamic duo like Otto and Troll, the local split-screen co-op feature allows for a shared collaboration between friends, playing side by side.