Narborion Saga Released

Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.
Narborion Saga is now available on Steam, offering a high-fantasy role-playing game from Liber Primus Games. They describe this as a "mixture of gamebook, tactical combat, rogue-like dungeoneering, minigames and much more," saying this "will not disappoint the fans of narrative, story-driven RPGs." You can get a look at how this comes together in this trailer from earlier this year. Here's the pitch:
