Narborion Saga Released

The Narborion Saga for Steam combines three main RPG quests where players have the opportunity to develop character abilities while learning new spells as well as dueling in Player VS Player combat. The gameplay is broken down into small episodes and placed as locations on the game map. To reach the episodes, players move their character on an overland map as well as on several smaller (swamp, city, and dark forest) maps. Once there’s something to do or discover, characters leave the map and enter a gamebook-styled narrative section to complete their quest.



Players will command the fate of the story’s hero through dynamic non-linear storytelling and rogue-like dungeon exploration. The tale begins with a quest to find and rebuild the chapel of a long-forgotten Goddess and defeat the Master Vampire, Lord Malbor, agent of the God of Death and Magic. The second quest, The God of Orcs, players will need to delve deep into the forces of darkness to uncover a conspiracy of leadership with the mysterious new god of orcs. The third quest, The Swamp of a Thousand Paths tests players even further in an adventure to the Coastless Lake to destroy an ancient Wyrm in search of important artifacts.