Blade & Soul Secret of the Stratus Expansion Next Month

Secret of the Stratus is the title of a new add-on coming to Blade & Soul next
month, offering what NCSOFT calls a "massive" new expansion for the
hack-and-slash game. They say this marks a change in philosophy that will result
in larger content releases at a slower pace, and a
new
producer's letter has more on their outlook on this. Here's
a teaser trailer with
a look at what to expect, and here's an explanation:
NCSOFT West today
announced that Blade & Soul will be getting a massive new expansion this April
in Europe and North America. This update also marks a shift in pace for the play
for free game; moving forward, NCSOFT will offer larger and more ambitious
expansions on a slightly slower release schedule to allow players more time to
experience and master content without having to feel rushed by the next update.
The ‘Secret of the Stratus’ expansion, due to launch this April, will bring a
host of new changes to the game. An important improvement includes a full
overhaul of the skill system, making it a lot more user-friendly while still
allowing players the same degree of customization as before.
The ‘Secrets of the Stratus’ expansion also brings Act VII of the main story and
several new PVE areas to the game, suitable for most end-game players:
Naryu Sanctum – A challenging dungeon for
six players and full of incredible rewards
Celestial Basin – An exciting new
open-world area for solo/casual players
Mushin’s Tower – New floors and
leaderboards are being added to this popular solo dungeon
Training Room – A solo instance for players
to practice skill combos and attack patterns
Finally, Blade & Soul is getting a purchasable voucher that will let players
instantly create a new level 50 character. This will allow players who have been
itching to try out a new class or get back into the game after a break a new
quick way to experience a brand new high-level character!
For more information about the game and the content of the upcoming expansion,
check out the latest state of the game post from Blade & Soul producer Nicolas
Coutant on the
official website.