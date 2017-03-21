Blade & Soul Secret of the Stratus Expansion Next Month

NCSOFT West today announced that Blade & Soul will be getting a massive new expansion this April in Europe and North America. This update also marks a shift in pace for the play for free game; moving forward, NCSOFT will offer larger and more ambitious expansions on a slightly slower release schedule to allow players more time to experience and master content without having to feel rushed by the next update.



The ‘Secret of the Stratus’ expansion, due to launch this April, will bring a host of new changes to the game. An important improvement includes a full overhaul of the skill system, making it a lot more user-friendly while still allowing players the same degree of customization as before.



The ‘Secrets of the Stratus’ expansion also brings Act VII of the main story and several new PVE areas to the game, suitable for most end-game players:

Naryu Sanctum – A challenging dungeon for six players and full of incredible rewards

Celestial Basin – An exciting new open-world area for solo/casual players

Mushin’s Tower – New floors and leaderboards are being added to this popular solo dungeon

Training Room – A solo instance for players to practice skill combos and attack patterns

Finally, Blade & Soul is getting a purchasable voucher that will let players instantly create a new level 50 character. This will allow players who have been itching to try out a new class or get back into the game after a break a new quick way to experience a brand new high-level character!



For more information about the game and the content of the upcoming expansion, check out the latest state of the game post from Blade & Soul producer Nicolas Coutant on the official website.