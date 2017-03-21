Statesman Coming to Master X Master; Beta Next Month

NCSOFT® West’s highly anticipated action MOBA is proud to expand its line-up of playable characters (Masters) with a true hero from one of its legacy franchises. “Statesman”, an iconic character from the award winning massively multiplayer title City of Heroes will debut in Master X Master (MXM) as a frontline juggernaut taking damage for his team and controlling the fight from the ground and the air.



The much-loved Statesman brings a range of heroic skills to the arena and joins a line-up of more than 30 Masters due when the game launches this summer. Most excitingly, NCSOFT will be opening up Master X Master to the public for a beta test running from 6th April through 27 April where Statesman will be playable for the first time. With the beginning of beta, there will also be a range of Founders Packs on sale giving players a great starting line-up of Masters and other exciting exclusive bonuses.



“We decided to include Statesman to recognize the fans’ love and as a tribute to the franchise”, said Sean Corcoran, Senior Brand Manager for NCSOFT West. “City of Heroes being part of our heritage was a perfect fit with how we have incorporated characters from several NCSOFT titles in Master X Master”.



Master X Master is free to play title where players can earn all general in-game content over time. For further details on the upcoming beta test, or to sign up for an account, head over to the official website.