Statesman Coming to Master X Master; Beta Next Month

[Mar 21, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - 6 Comments

NCSOFT offers new details on Master X Master, their upcoming MOBA. They are adding Statesman, an iconic character from City of Heroes, their superhero MMORPG. Those eager for their first crack at this will be pleased to learn that a three-week beta test is on the way, and will commence on April 6th. The official website is accepting signups for the beta. This trailer offers a look at some statesmanship, and here's word:

NCSOFT® West’s highly anticipated action MOBA is proud to expand its line-up of playable characters (Masters) with a true hero from one of its legacy franchises. “Statesman”, an iconic character from the award winning massively multiplayer title City of Heroes will debut in Master X Master (MXM) as a frontline juggernaut taking damage for his team and controlling the fight from the ground and the air.

The much-loved Statesman brings a range of heroic skills to the arena and joins a line-up of more than 30 Masters due when the game launches this summer. Most excitingly, NCSOFT will be opening up Master X Master to the public for a beta test running from 6th April through 27 April where Statesman will be playable for the first time. With the beginning of beta, there will also be a range of Founders Packs on sale giving players a great starting line-up of Masters and other exciting exclusive bonuses.

“We decided to include Statesman to recognize the fans’ love and as a tribute to the franchise”, said Sean Corcoran, Senior Brand Manager for NCSOFT West. “City of Heroes being part of our heritage was a perfect fit with how we have incorporated characters from several NCSOFT titles in Master X Master”.

Master X Master is free to play title where players can earn all general in-game content over time. For further details on the upcoming beta test, or to sign up for an account, head over to the official website.

