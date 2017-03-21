 
Overwatch Map Editor Possible (Eventually)

[Mar 21, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - Post a Comment

It's possible a map editor will come to Overwatch, Blizzard's Jeff Kaplan explains on the forums. The bad news is it doesn't sound like this will happen any time soon, if it does happen, as the post uses the term "long road" twice:

We are extremely open-minded about releasing a map editor for Overwatch someday. But because Overwatch was made with a brand new engine, this is not a small task or one which can happen any time soon. We have this on our long-term road map and believe heavily in user-made content. But there are many challenges ahead of us and it will be a very long road before our editor can be made available to the public.

