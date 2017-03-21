 
Runeyana Released

[Mar 21, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - 1 Comment

Runeyana is now available on Steam, offering an action/RPG from indie Lithuanian developer Blackturn. The recent release trailer offers a look at what to expect, and this description fills in some blanks, explaining this includes both hacking and slashing:

Runeyana is an RPG that combines Hack and Slash action. It evokes a story of bravery, strength, courage, trust and the desire to overcome destiny. Set in a deep, responsive, huge world, you will explore a beautiful sprawling land gaining the trust of various species scattered throughout the world. As in real life, you will cope with internal racial tensions by obtaining their trust through reputation. Use unique weapons and craft your character in both physical and psychological customisation.

Features
Role Playing Game mixing Hack and Slash action
Online trade and looting support
Leveling up
Learn your enemies’ abilities.
Storyline based on the ancient gods of Runeyana
Game goes through the bone age to the stone age
Questing and NPC system
Pet system too!
Create your own army
Buy your own buildings and hire guardians to protect yourself from players online. Become the King of Alteos by owning as many buildings as possible.

