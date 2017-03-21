Runeyana Released

Runeyana is an RPG that combines Hack and Slash action. It evokes a story of bravery, strength, courage, trust and the desire to overcome destiny. Set in a deep, responsive, huge world, you will explore a beautiful sprawling land gaining the trust of various species scattered throughout the world. As in real life, you will cope with internal racial tensions by obtaining their trust through reputation. Use unique weapons and craft your character in both physical and psychological customisation.



Features

Role Playing Game mixing Hack and Slash action

Online trade and looting support

Leveling up

Learn your enemies’ abilities.

Storyline based on the ancient gods of Runeyana

Game goes through the bone age to the stone age

Questing and NPC system

Pet system too!

Create your own army

Buy your own buildings and hire guardians to protect yourself from players online. Become the King of Alteos by owning as many buildings as possible.