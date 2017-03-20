New GeForce Drivers

|
GeForce website now features new version 378.92 game-ready GeForce drivers for NVIDIA graphics cards. These are the optimal drivers for Mass Effect: Andromeda, which is to be released tomorrow, as well as Rock Band VR, which is coming on Thursday. They also offer this new article on Rock Band VR, providing a full rundown of what to expect.
